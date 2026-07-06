Institute of Sacred Aesthetics

Institute of Sacred Aesthetics

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Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​'s avatar
Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
11h

The Jungle Book was my favourite childhood story, although my heart always sank when Mowgli left the jungle for the village. The loss of beauty of form in today's cities and towns (including the loss of beautiful, healthy people) makes me feel very sad. Thank you for this beautifully written article that hopefully marks a return to aesthetics in all aspects of life based on the beauty of nature.

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Steve Friedman's avatar
Steve Friedman
4h

Thank you, Thank you, Thank you for this eloquent song of Life. This is possibly one of the very best relationships between Nature and civilization I have ever read. I will be sending it to my local municipal council in the hopes that they make time in between their posturing to make our little town more livable. Thanks again for rising above the clamouring voices and egos and reminding us that others also have a place on this planet.

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