Through my executive board position with Make Europe Healthy Again, I met an organizer from the World Economic Forum who invited me to advise on one of the Davos houses’ agenda and discussion framing.

This article is an additional critique of the WEF’s ideological assumptions based on our conversations and the below documents.

· WEF white paper: From Shock to Strategy: Building Value Chains for the Next 30 Years (June 2025) Download here.

· WEF Annual Report 2024–2025 — Summary Download here.

The World Economic Forum describes nearshoring and friendshoring as strategic choices within a reconfigured global economy; it frames sovereignty shifts as a trend toward resilience, control, and security. What this analysis fails to recognize, is the invisible demographic driver behind these changes.

Trends are spoken of as a global managerial challenge, solvable through coordination, incentives, and governance. The report discusses variables to be optimized while never addressing the underlying dynamic:

The global fertility rate is now below replacement and will not replenish it’s population.

Demographic replacement is not a factor that can be compensated for by technology innovation, fiscal support, or international coordination. It is the enabling condition for specialization itself. Without it, the systems the WEF seeks to “future-proof” cannot be staffed, maintained, or repaired at scale. Industrial policy without demographic replacement is missing the most fundamental element in resilience planning: human capital.

The WEF framework presumes that modern complexity can be preserved through global governance even in a demographic free fall. It cannot. Complex civilizations do not downshift smoothly; they fragment when the scale falls below the threshold required to sustain specialization. What is being interpreted as a ’sovereignty movement’ and geopolitical fragmentation is, in reality, systemic contraction driven by human scarcity.

As long as the WEF treats demographic collapse as a secondary social issue, their strategies will be structurally incapable of resolving the challenges they identify. No amount of coordination can preserve complexity without replacement. While the WEF talks about ‘Globalization 2.0’—their term for new economic priorities shifting toward re-localization—they are not addressing the underlying drivers that nations are responding to. No amount of coordination can preserve modern complexity without population replacement. The world that policy frameworks continue to plan for no longer exists, because the population required to sustain it is already vanishing.

The 1950s until 2020 was a golden era, a historical anomaly that is now over and will never be repeated. What replaces the world of cheap everything is a tighter, costlier, more fragile civilization that must relearn its limits.

EU Parliament 2025

The Era of ‘Cheap Everything’ Has Ended

I was raised in an era where ‘cheap everything’ seemed normal. After World War II, there was cheap energy, cheap labor, and long secure supply lines that enabled everything to ship affordably. Global trade flourished, capital compounded, debt felt manageable, and abundance felt permanent.

But modern economies are specialized economies—and those only work ‘at scale’. The world of ‘cheap everything’ depended on enough people working in the systems for energy extraction, material refinement, the transport of goods, grid and infrastructure maintenance, reliable logistics, and rapid systems repair.

The claim of this article, is that if we allow depopulation to proceed uninterrupted on its current trajectory, it will result, not just in de-specialization and de-globalization, but for many locations, a functional de-civilization.

The core mechanism is brutally simple: demographic collapse breaks the scale conditions that makes hyper-specialization possible. Once specialization unravels, the whole modern complexity stack (energy, logistics, maintenance, food, grids) will start failing in a compounding loop.

Ancient rulers from King David to Caesar Augustus were famous for ordering population censuses; rulers did so because they understood the strength of their kingdom rested in part on the number of their subjects. The fact that our self-appointed ‘Kings of Modernity’ who meet annually at Davos have not addressed the global fertility crisis is a staggering oversight.

The data from the World Bank Group and United Nations shows a world entering demographic contraction with no known recovery mechanism. This is not a COVID anomaly or a recession effect. The global total fertility rate is below replacement levels of 2.1 and is now in a free-fall:

· Low fertility regions: Europe (~1.4), East Asia (~1.1 or lower), North America (below replacement), and a rapidly declining Latin America.

· Transitional regions: Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, are all showing sharp declines.

· Still-above-replacement regions: Sub-Saharan Africa, though dropping faster than expected.

The complexity of modern civilization rests on a foundation so thoroughly assumed that the WEF and most national leaders have forgotten the bedrock they were building their castles on. Replacement-level fertility is the invisible architecture holding up complex modern systems. It’s the hidden driver of economies of scale that make global trade possible in the first place.

Our incredible wealth lured us into optimizing every system for the convenience of efficiency. But that structure assumes flawless coordination and rapid repair. Our systems have no redundancy and therefore will have no reliability as fertility falters. Complexity will not scale down smoothly. We will witness a cascade of collapses that will unravel the pillars that hold up the modern world we have acclimated to.

The Author + Family of Five Children

The modern world absorbed the benefits of having expanding work-forces that supported smaller dependent populations. That ratio is now reversing, and every system designed to only function in a growth mode will start to strain. Fewer workers will be asked to support more retirees, more patients, more dependents, and pay for more institutional promises made during periods of expansion. The future will continue to be mortgaged by politicians, but now the workforce required to pay it back is evaporating. Retirement age will rise in the middle of an elder care crisis. Benefits will shrink while taxes climb.

Young people will inherit heavier responsibilities and fewer opportunities. Forming families under pressure will delay fertility even further and rates will continue to plummet. The demographic system will deteriorate with compounding crises as each generation produces a smaller one. Fewer children today means fewer parents tomorrow and fewer caregivers the generation after that. By the time consequences are undeniable, showing up as labor shortages, care crises, and financial strain, the trend will be impossible to stop. Missing births are not recovered later; demographic momentum is irreversible once thresholds are crossed.

Initially, failures will be blamed on corruption within management and funding. But beneath the surface symptoms is the invisible demographics problem our modern systems were not designed to survive: aging without replacement. Economies designed to only perform with upwardly mobile growth can survive reduction for a time by optimizing and borrowing but those levies will soon be broken through.

The fertility cliff looks like a spike, but it will not feel like one. It is already arriving in everyday life with the quiet sense that everything is getting more expensive. First, the structures that support families like nurseries and schools will quietly close. In my area, a local elementary school just closed and consolidated with another—there are now more dogs in Denver than there are children. Soon businesses will consolidate or close as margins evaporate and capital becomes more protective. Life still looks normal, but starts to feel more expensive, more rushed, more fragile.

When fertility rates stay below replacement levels, labor availability plummets. Farmers retire without replacement. Factories struggle to hire. International shipping lines slow because fewer people are available to inspect, repair, crew, and coordinate them. Modern specialization only exists because large populations absorb fixed costs and create enough demand to sustain narrow roles; when depopulation shrinks markets, specialization stops making economic sense. The early failures will appear where fixed costs are highest and specialized labor is required: healthcare, infrastructure maintenance, power grids, and logistics.

As the population ages, the visible world will gray soon after. Maintenance failures will be an early warning sign as there are fewer skilled hands for needed repairs and replacements. As margins tighten and surplus income evaporates; upkeep will be deferred in favor of emergencies. Managers and mothers alike will tell themselves the same thing: maybe next month there will be enough to fix what is breaking.

Long supply chains will lose reliability. Critical infrastructure will not get needed maintenance; roads will decay faster than they can be repaired. Water systems will rupture. Energy grids will become erratic. And when energy becomes either expensive or unreliable, everything else dependent on it is affected. Locations will recover from disasters more slowly—and some never at all. Insurance companies will fold. Service desks and phone lines will not be adequately staffed when needed most. What looks like mismanagement will, in fact, be demographic exhaustion made visible.

When I was studying economics, politics, and philosophy at the King’s College, my roommate from Albania told me that she used to play in an airplane that fell out of the sky. Her neighbors helped bury the bodies and stripped the materials, but without the means to properly clear away the crash site, the hollowed-out plane became a jungle gym for the neighborhood children. A harrowing icon of the slow-motion apocalypse that results when businesses ring out the last bit of profitability before collapse.

Modern civilization depends on sufficient workers available where infrastructure, logistics, finance, and maintenance systems operate. But those are precisely the places where fertility has collapsed the fastest. Once societies industrialize and urbanize, their fertilities dropped below replacement. Not one country worldwide has ever achieved a voluntary rebound of replacement fertility numbers to a newly stabilized level. The decline we are in is not a valley. It is a cliff, and we are heading towards it.

About the Author

Stephanie Lind is an economist, maternal health educator, and mother of five whose work focuses on the structural conditions required for fertility, family formation, and civilization renewal. Her Fertility Health Coach Certification Program is one of many projects designed to build real support and capacity around mothers during their reproductive years.

Her work advances system-level improvements and maternal health equity by developing community-based models that expand continuity of care while reducing disparities and easing provider burden. She is passionate about improving maternal–infant outcomes especially in under-served regions.

Stephanie is actively involved in the global movement for bodily sovereignty, and informed consent. Her writing bridges economics, demographics, and lived experience, examining how population collapse, workforce erosion, and policy blind spots intersect.

Recognized for a multidisciplinary lens, Stephanie loves to translate complex evidence into real-world impact and bipartisan policy. Known for uniting science, spirituality, and service, Stephanie is drawn to approaches that help redesign the conditions for profound human flourishing.

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