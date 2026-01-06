Institute of Sacred Aesthetics

Institute of Sacred Aesthetics

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Will Tuttle's avatar
Will Tuttle
Jan 7

Very well written and convincing - thanks! One question: you don’t mention AI and robotics at all, and how they will make “workers” obsolete - to what degree will a shrinking population be supported not by other people but by robotics, etc., do you think?

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The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
Jan 7

Well done Stephanie. You said the quiet part out loud and in a very precise and elegantly pointed way. Keep repeating it.

Much like the “climate change” narrative, the “safe & effective” narrative, or the “non-ionising/non native low level EMF/EMRs are ubiquitous and perfectly safe“ narrative, and my personal fav- the “we dont do geoengineering, eugenics, or controlled cryptocurrency, oh and the sun is bad for you” narratives 😉😑

Keep repeating the population crisis warning to counter the “overpopulation” BS narrative thats been shoved down peoples throats since the 40s. We are NOT overpopulated. We have the resources to have 12B on this planet, likely more, but thanks to a few in charge, we wont see that on the current trajectory. Interesting for students of history to note - who benefits most in times of decivilisation? #knowyourhistory #seethepatterns

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