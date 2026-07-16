Institute of Sacred Aesthetics

Institute of Sacred Aesthetics

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Yolanda Pritam Hari's avatar
Yolanda Pritam Hari
1d

a very interesting and emotive piece of writing, full of pathos and truth, creatively unrolled.

BUT, way too long to finish reading, sorry to say. i got pretty far. don't know how i got on this list

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1 reply by Institute of Sacred Aesthetics
Raboni's avatar
Raboni
14h

Nice one, i love this

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