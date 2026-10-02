I.

One Friday, in the middle of translating David Bentley Hart’s The Beauty of the Infinite, I retired from coaxing clause by resisting clause into Romanian, and took the train from Ann Arbor to ride west across the flat Michigan country towards Chicago. It is a journey that gives little away: water towers, grain elevators, the grey spine of the lake glimpsed and lost again among the dunes, and at last the city rising from the prairie like an argument that has already been won. A Romanian in Chicago, however, must pay his debts before he pays his calls. So I went first to the South Side, where the University’s Gothic stands about the Midway in improbable ranks, as though Oxford had been shipped across the Atlantic in crates and reassembled by a committee of optimists. I stood in Swift Hall, where Mircea Eliade had taught the West to read the sacred, and where, in 1991, his disciple Ioan Petru Culianu was shot dead, a crime never solved. I stood in the great chapel next door, where Eliade’s friends had gathered to mourn him in 1986. Pilgrimage of this kind leaves one in a curious disposition, half elegiac and half expectant as if the dead had been consulted and had not yet given their answer.

Then north again, to Michigan Avenue, where the Art Institute keeps its two bronze lions on guard at the foot of its steps, green with weather and dignity, like retired officers who have outlived their regiment. A few paces from the door, between the lions, stood a man whose face I knew. It was David Bentley Hart: the author of the book I was translating.

I had not written to him; he had no notion I was in America, still less on his steps. Every instinct of an Eastern European upbringing counselled a respectful distance. The moment overruled it. ‘Good morning, David,’ I said, with the confidence of a man who had spent months inside someone else’s sentences. He looked at me with the alarm such confidence deserves. ‘Who are you?’ I explained that I was bringing his book into Romania. ‘My God,’ he said. ‘What are you up to?’ I told him the truth, which was that I had come to see the art, and asked whether he would care to see them with me. ‘Why not?’

So began two of the more instructive hours of my life. He moved through the galleries as other men move through their own houses, greeting the Old Masters like relations of whom he was fond but not uncritical. In the Asian rooms, among the Chinese and Japanese ceramics, he stopped before a school of Japanese painting of which I knew nothing and discoursed on it for twenty minutes, with such exactness about brushes, lineages and temples that one suspected he had once been abbot of a monastery in Kyoto and never formally resigned. I nodded in the manner of translators everywhere: gratefully, and with a small private terror.

Horace Walpole coined the word ‘serendipity’ in 1754, from a Persian tale of three princes of Serendip who were forever discovering, by accident and sagacity, things they were not in quest of.[1] The word has since been cheapened into a synonym for luck. It deserves better. Beauty, in the classical account, is proportion: parts that fit, intervals that please, a whole that seems to have been meant. In space we call it harmony. In regards to time we have fewer words for it, but we know it when it happens: the letter that arrives on the day it is needed, the stranger at the door who turns out to be the answer. Serendipity is proportion in time. It is the moment when two lines of a life, drawn independently, meet at an angle that looks composed rather than collided. Augustine wrote that God orders the succession of the ages like a most beautiful poem, whose meaning appears only as it is sung.[2] Serendipity is the place where we overhear a line of it.

This is not an argument, and I would not press it on a sceptic. Coincidences are cheap; the universe has time enough for all of them. But beauty was never a syllogism. It persuades as a cadence persuades, by arriving where it could not have been predicted and yet, once heard, could have gone nowhere else. That is precisely what Hart means when he calls creation gratuitous: not necessary, and yet perfectly fitting. An encounter on the steps of a museum is a small instance of the same logic. It did not have to happen. It fits. That combination of the unnecessary and the fitting is the signature of beauty wherever it appears, in a fugue, a façade, or a Friday.

The encounter also taught me something about its protagonist that the books alone had not. David Bentley Hart is a man of overwhelming gifts and unpredictable judgements. He will speak of Japanese ink painting, of Gregory of Nyssa, of the Apocalypse of John, with the same fluency, and then say something about politics or church history that makes his most devoted readers wince. He is idiosyncratic. That is fine. Beauty, as he taught a generation of theologians, is always particular, and nothing is more particular than a genius.

The Beauty of the Infinite remains the most ambitious work of theological aesthetics written in English in our time.[3] Yet its author’s later judgements stand in a curious tension with its vision. The tensions are not failures to be exposed. They are signs of how volatile the subject is. Beauty will not sit quietly inside any ideology, its defenders included. It keeps turning up in the hands of patrons its prophets would rather not thank.

Hart and I did not remark on the building that day, though it belonged to the story. It had been raised for the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893, whose White City sent Daniel Burnham on to Washington to remake the Mall; in 2025 a presidential order would name Burnham among the models for the nation’s public buildings.[4] That order, and the theologian who is cross with the president who signed it, are the occasion of this essay. Its question belongs to anyone who designs, plans or pays for a public building: who commissions beauty in a republic, and what do we owe the patron who does? The clearest answer I know stands in Constantinople, in a church raised by an emperor whom the finest modern theologian of beauty cannot forgive.

II

Hart has written of Donald Trump with unconcealed contempt, and of the Christians who voted for him with something harsher, arguing that support for Trump’s treatment of migrants and the poor cannot be squared with the twenty-fifth chapter of Matthew.[5]

And yet. In December 2020 President Trump signed an executive order promoting classical architecture for federal buildings; President Biden revoked it in February 2021.[6] On 28 August 2025 Trump signed a second order, ‘Making Federal Architecture Beautiful Again’, which makes classical and traditional architecture the preferred style for federal civic buildings, above all in Washington, and requires that any design embracing brutalist, deconstructivist or other modernist idioms be reported to the President.[7] For the first time in more than half a century, the most powerful government on earth has declared, as a matter of policy, that its public buildings should be beautiful, and that beauty has a recognizable form.

The order is best read against the sentence it overturns. In 1962 a young Daniel Patrick Moynihan drafted the Guiding Principles for Federal Architecture, and their second principle governed American public building for sixty years: ‘The development of an official style must be avoided. Design must flow from the architectural profession to the Government, and not vice versa.’[8] The order of 2025 answers him almost word for word: design ‘must flow from the needs of the Government and the aspirations and preferences of the American people to the architectural profession, and not vice versa’. It reaches every federal courthouse and agency headquarters, every federal building in the capital region and any costing more than fifty million dollars; in Washington, classical is now ‘the preferred and default architecture’.[9]

Classical architects and traditional urbanists greeted these orders with gratitude; their critics denounced them as nationalist nostalgia. The public, when asked, took the side of the columns: in a Harris poll of two thousand Americans, commissioned by the National Civic Art Society in October 2020, seventy-two per cent preferred traditional architecture for their courthouses and federal offices.[10] The profession took the other side. More than eleven thousand architects opposed the first order in draft, and the American Institute of Architects warned that the second ‘would replace thoughtful design processes with rigid requirements’ and insisted that ‘local input must remain central’.[11] The order, for its part, accuses three decades of federal design of choosing buildings ‘with little regard for local input or regional aesthetic preferences’.[12] Each side claims to speak for the people. Britain has heard this quarrel before. When the Prince of Wales entered the architectural debate in the 1980s, Charles Jencks chaired a public meeting on it in London. As he later recalled, the audience voted four to one that the Prince was right to intervene, and by the same margin that his taste should not prevail. The next morning’s tabloid reported only ‘Hitler Jibe At Charles’.[13] The suspicion that a taste for columns is a taste for power is older than this administration. It deserves an answer, and I shall return to it.

What is striking is that the argument of the orders is, in miniature, a version of Hart’s own: public form is not neutral, it tells citizens something about the order to which they belong, and the brutalist box tells them something false.

III

But what is the falsehood? The order does not say. The book I was translating on the day I met its author does. The argument of The Beauty of the Infinite can be stated simply, though Hart never states anything simply. Modern thought, from Nietzsche through Heidegger to the French post-structuralists, rests on what Hart calls an ontology of violence. Beneath every order lies chaos; beneath every meaning, a will to power; beneath every identity, an act of exclusion. Difference is always rivalry, and peace is merely a pause between wars. The aesthetic that answers to this metaphysics is the sublime rather than the beautiful: the formless, the overwhelming, the infinite that obliterates every finite shape. Hart takes the title of his first part from the last line of Nietzsche’s Ecce Homo: Dionysus against the Crucified.[14] Nietzsche was right, he argues, that the two are irreconcilable accounts of reality. He was wrong about which one is true. Christianity is the one tradition that dares to say that the ground of being is peace, that difference is gift rather than wound, and that the infinite is not formless but the fullness of form. The infinite is not sublime. It is beautiful.

Philosophers’ quarrels have a way of ending in concrete, and the order names two of the places where this one did. Deconstructivism took its name partly from Derrida, one of the very thinkers Hart’s book was written to answer, and its admirers never pretended it was an architecture of peace. Charles Jencks, a critic who championed such buildings, described Peter Eisenman’s addition to a school of art and architecture in Ohio as ‘the poetic equivalent of an earthquake’, and read in Daniel Libeskind’s zigzags ‘the contemporary loss of direction: its disorientation’.[15] Brutalism, as Jeff Speck drily observes, was named for Le Corbusier’s béton brut, ‘but the name stuck for other reasons’.[16] What Hart diagnosed in the philosophers as an aesthetic of the formless and the overwhelming, the architects had already turned into a brief. A courthouse built as an earthquake tells the citizen waiting for judgement that the ground beneath the law is unstable. A federal office built as a bunker, like the concrete headquarters raised for the FBI on Pennsylvania Avenue, tells him that the state expects to be attacked. That is the falsehood the order means.

Hart’s alternative is just as concrete once it is translated into stone. The Trinity, in his account, is difference without rivalry: Father, Son and Spirit give themselves wholly to one another, and the ‘distance’ between the Persons is not a gap but a room for love. God is therefore best imagined as music, an infinite polyphony of intervals and phrases in which every voice remains itself and no voice is alone.[17] That is also the best description I know of a good street. Every house is itself; none stands alone; each answers its neighbour without trying to shout it down. The iconic building, which must outdo everything around it, is difference as rivalry. The street is difference as peace.

The same contrast governs how cities begin. Creation, for Hart, is not an emanation, as in Neoplatonism, nor a conquest, as in the Babylonian epic where Marduk builds the world from the corpse of Tiamat. It is a gift, gratuitous and unnecessary, and therefore free to be beautiful in its own right. The Babylonian epic, moreover, does not end with the carcass of Tiamat; it ends with the gods building Babylon, and the city is the last act of the conquest.[18] Eliade put the principle in a sentence: ‘every construction or fabrication has the cosmogony as paradigmatic model’.[19] Roger Scruton, in The Soul of the World, offers the other myth: a fable of Colophon, a Greek city that grew outward from a temple and its garden, whose founders were ‘at peace with each other and the world. And it is from peace that the city was built.’[20] A civilization builds as it believes the world was made. If the world was carved from a corpse, the city will be raised as a conquest; if it was given, the city can grow, as Colophon did, from a garden.

Christianity, on this account, is finally a rhetoric: not in the degraded sense of spin but in the classical sense of persuasion. It does not compel assent. It attracts it, as beauty does, by being seen. That is the standard by which the order will be judged in the end. A president can command columns. Only the buildings themselves can persuade. Which brings us to an emperor.

IV

The emperor is Justinian, and Hart has made no secret of what he thinks of him. In an essay titled ‘Saint Origen’, Hart defended the great Alexandrian against the anathemas attached to his name in the sixth century. He lays the blame squarely on the Emperor Justinian, whom he describes as ‘vicious and insidiously stupid’, a ruler who liked to play at theology and took the dissident theologies of his subjects as personal affronts. Nor was Justinian a friend of free inquiry. In 529 he closed the philosophical schools of Athens, the last home of the Platonists whom Hart so admires.

Yet between the closing of the Academy and the council that condemned Origen, the same emperor built the Great Church. Hagia Sophia rose in under six years, from 532 to 537, under Anthemius of Tralles and Isidore of Miletus, mathematicians as much as architects. Procopius, who elsewhere wrote a secret history of Justinian’s vices, could not describe the dome without saying that it seemed to hang from heaven on a golden chain rather than rest on anything built by men.[21] Four and a half centuries later the envoys of Prince Vladimir of Kyiv stood beneath that dome and reported that they did not know whether they had been in heaven or on earth.[22] If the Primary Chronicle is to be believed, the conversion of a whole civilization began with an aesthetic experience.

Hart, who has written so eloquently on the persuasive power of beauty, has rarely lingered on this building. He is not obliged to. But the omission is telling. Here is the most persuasive argument ever made in stone for the thesis of The Beauty of the Infinite, and its patron was the very emperor Hart holds in contempt.

This is not a contradiction to be resolved by choosing sides. Justinian may well have been an inquisitorial and theologically clumsy autocrat. He also gave the world the building that most perfectly realizes the vision of a peaceful, luminous, infinite God. Hart’s own theology explains how this is possible. Beauty is gift. It is not earned, and it does not wait for the moral or doctrinal worthiness of those through whom it comes. The dome over the Bosphorus is a reminder that grace does not ask the emperor for his theological credentials. Neither, perhaps, should we.

Beauty’s patrons are seldom the ones its theorists would have chosen. The Church has always had to decide whether to accept a beautiful building from an unbeautiful ruler. Its answer, across fifteen centuries, has generally been yes, with prayers for the ruler and gratitude for the stone. A theology of beauty that could not say thank you to Justinian, or to a president one detests, would have forgotten its own first principle: that beauty is given before it is deserved.

Yet the question can be turned around. A republic must ask something harder than the Church did: who has the standing to demand a beautiful building? Every ugly courthouse in America was approved by someone with the power to demand something better. In a republic, beauty in public building may be required as well as received.

To require it, however, a patron must first know what a building is for, and that is precisely the knowledge modern patrons surrendered. Jencks, who admired the iconic building more than most, explained the result with disarming candour. In earlier ages, he observed, ‘the client told you how to represent it, because there was a shared iconography’; today ‘the client has walked off the job: society doesn’t tell you what all this expense should mean, aside from the circular proposition that it should be iconic (autotelic, about itself)’.[23] Justinian did not walk off the job. He told Anthemius and Isidore what the Great Church was for, and they built it. The principles of 1962 asked the American client to step aside; the order of 2025 has sent him back to the site. Whatever else may be said of a patron, his first duty to a building is to know what it means.

V

The irony in this story does not run in one direction only. The administration that ordered federal buildings to be beautiful demolished the East Wing of the White House in October 2025 to make room for a ballroom.[24] A taste for columns is not the same thing as piety towards inheritance, and Hart would be right to say so. A Romanian cannot read of that demolition without remembering another capital, where far more than a wing was cleared for a ruler’s magnificence. The comparison must not be pressed too far: a ballroom is no programme of systematization, and Washington is no Bucharest. But both put the same question to every planner: what may be destroyed to make room for magnificence?

Where the socialist state held the drafting pen, from East Berlin to Bucharest, it produced some of the bleakest urban environments in human history. In my own country Nicolae Ceaușescu levelled nearly six square kilometres of historic Bucharest in the 1980s to make way for his Centrul Civic and the colossal House of the People.[25] The Văcărești Monastery, raised by Nicholas Mavrocordatos in the 1720s and one of the glories of the Brâncovenesc style, was demolished between December 1986 and the following spring.[26] Churches were put on rails and slid behind apartment blocks so that the new boulevards need not see them. Villages were marked for ‘systematization’. The blocks that replaced them were not accidents of poor taste. They expressed an anthropology. A regime that sees the person as a unit of production builds units.

Yet the House of the People has columns too. It is dressed in colonnades and balustrades, and it hands the order’s critics their strongest case: that a taste for columns is a taste for power. The case collapses once three things are distinguished. The first is kitsch, which Roger Scruton defined as ‘an attempt to disguise the loss of faith, by filling the world with fake emotions, fake morality, and fake aesthetic values’; the official art of communist and fascist states, he added, never rose above it.[27] Columns worn without conviction are a costume. The second is the relation between monument and fabric. Léon Krier taught that the civic building should rise from the ordinary street as poetry rises from prose, the res publica from the res privata,[28] and Camillo Sitte showed that the best old cities wove their monuments into the fabric instead of setting them apart as freestanding objects.[29]

The third is the site itself. Scruton’s modern tower, in a phrase that could describe the Centrul Civic, ‘must be constructed in a cleared site, and rises up surrounded by empty lots and destroyed streets’.[30] The test is simple enough for any planning committee: does the monument stand inside the fabric of a city, or on its ruins? Hagia Sophia stands inside Constantinople. The House of the People stands on the ruins of Bucharest.

Hart, no friend of the market, might add that capitalism has produced its own wastelands: the strip mall, the car park, the glass tower that could stand in any city because it belongs to none. Both are fruits of a materialism that has forgotten the gift. On that point he and I agree. Beauty, Hart taught us, is never general. It lives in this street, this church, this village square with its well and its bench. The socialisms that actually existed made war on precisely these particulars and demolished them in the name of the universal.

The executive order, read with care, does not prescribe one style for a continent. Its definition of traditional architecture runs beyond the classical orders to ‘Gothic, Romanesque, Second Empire, Pueblo Revival, Spanish Colonial, and other Mediterranean styles of architecture historically rooted in various regions of America’.[31] A courthouse in Santa Fe need not look like a courthouse in Boston, and should not. The reformers at Create Streets in London make the planner’s version of Hart’s point: what matters is ‘the individual character of each place, rather than replicating an aesthetic of anywhere’.[32] The glass tower belongs to no city. A federal building, at its best, belongs to one.

VI

To belong to a place, a building must first be given one. An order about style cannot by itself make a civic building. Moynihan’s third principle, which deserves to survive the repeal of his second, held that ‘the choice and development of the building site should be considered the first step of the design process’.[33] James Howard Kunstler put the same truth less politely: ‘Try to imagine a building of any dignity surrounded by six acres of parked cars. The problems are obvious. Obvious solution: Build buildings without dignity.’[34] A classical façade set behind a windswept security plaza is still a fortress. The researchers at Create Streets have measured what such plazas lack. Many of the most popular squares are between fifty and a hundred metres across; the most successful are enclosed by buildings a third to half as tall as the square is wide; and eight people in ten, given the choice, sit with their backs to a wall. There is, they note, ‘no benefit from “bench washing” an ugly, windy chasm’.[35]

Executive Order 13967, ‘Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture’ lasted nine weeks. Signed on 21 December 2020, it was revoked on 24 February 2021 by a successor who needed only a signature to undo it.[36] Hagia Sophia has outlasted Justinian by nearly fifteen centuries. The difference lies in what stood behind each patron.

Beautiful things are inherited things. The dome over Constantinople is tradition in stone. Its meaning was preserved not by speculative theologians but by fifteen centuries of liturgy, by the monks of Athos who carried its forms into their chapels, by the builders of Moldavia who painted Voroneț and Sucevița in its light. One cannot love the dome and treat as provisional the living continuity that gave it meaning. Beauty needs memory. A tradition that waits only on the future has nothing to build with in the present.

Memory, in a city, has institutions. Scruton’s Colophon kept its beauty by law: its assembly decreed a pattern book, which ‘did not forbid innovation, but controlled it’, on the understanding that ‘the architect does not build for the private client, but for the city’.[37] The modern equivalent is the design code. Andrés Duany said of the code his firm drew up for Seaside, in Florida, that ‘it works even with the most horrifying incompetent architects; it pulls them into shape so, at least, they don’t destroy a town’.[38] Behind the code stand the schools and the crafts: the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, the School of Architecture at Notre Dame, the American College of the Building Arts in Charleston. Without them no order can find the hands to carry it out.

And behind them all stands the patient patron. Poundbury, the town the present King began on Duchy of Cornwall land in Dorset, sells at a premium of nearly 55 per cent for a building cost some 17 per cent higher, with three homes in ten affordable; its success, the analysts at Create Streets concluded, required ‘a civic-minded landowner with access to long-term finance and with no need for short-term returns’.[39] A national government is the one client that can always think on that horizon. An order expresses a patron’s will. A code, a school and a craft are how that will becomes a city’s habit.

VII

Every figure in this story, from the emperor and the dictator to the president and the theologian, has proved the same rule. Beauty is dangerous to every ideology, including the ideologies of those who love it. Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky put the matter better than any theologian. “In beauty”, his Dmitri Karamazov confesses, “God and the devil are fighting, and the battlefield is the human heart.”[40] The theology of The Beauty of the Infinite is larger than its author’s judgements, and it can correct them. It tells us that beauty comes as gift, through unlikely hands. It tells us that the particular matters more than the abstraction. It tells us that violence, however sophisticated, is never the last word. And it gives us a way of naming what happens when a civilization forgets all this, when it builds as if there were no gift, no particular, no peace at the root of things. For ugliness is violence that has learned to stand still.

I return to the steps of the Art Institute. I did not deserve that encounter, and Hart did not ask for it. A stranger appeared, spoke his name, and offered him a stroll through the museum. He accepted with good grace and spent two hours teaching a translator things the translator did not know. That is the whole logic of his book: beauty comes unbidden, from unexpected quarters, and asks only to be received.

Emperors, presidents and polemicists are as unexpected as translators in on a Friday train. Hart has taught us to look for the infinite in the particular. He has also, perhaps without meaning to, taught us to look for it in the particular people we would rather not thank. If a clumsy theologian could raise the most beautiful church on earth, if a president one despises can order his government to build with dignity again, if a combative man of letters can write the most peaceful book of theology in our time, then beauty is freer than all of us, and larger than our quarrels.

Gratitude, however, is only half of a citizen’s part. A Romanian in Chicago, I wrote at the beginning, must pay his debts before he pays his calls. Republics have debts too. The builders of the City Beautiful believed that the citizens of a democracy were owed public splendour equal to anything kings had built, and that belief gave America its Mall, its great public libraries and its railway stations.[41] Aristotle had a name for the virtue they practised: magnificence, the fitting expenditure of great sums on things that belong to all.[42]

Justinian could give Constantinople a church, and the Church was right to accept it with thanks. A republic cannot give its citizens a courthouse. It owes them one. Whether a patron deserves our gratitude is a question for his confessor. Whether the building is worthy of the citizen is a question every architect, every planner and every citizen may put to any administration, whatever its politics.

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Notes

[1] Horace Walpole to Horace Mann, 28 January 1754, with reference to the tale The Three Princes of Serendip.

[2] Augustine, De civitate Dei XI.18: the order of the ages as ‘a most beautiful poem’ (pulcherrimum carmen).

[3] David Bentley Hart, The Beauty of the Infinite: The Aesthetics of Christian Truth (Grand Rapids, MI: Eerdmans, 2003). Romanian edition: Frumusețea infinitului: Estetica adevărului creștin, with an introductory study by Mihail Neamțu (Iași: Polirom, [year to be confirmed]).

[4] The building housed the World’s Congress Auxiliary of the Columbian Exposition from May to October 1893 and opened as the museum that December: Art Institute of Chicago, ‘125 Years on Michigan Avenue’. Burnham, who directed the Exposition’s construction, went on to serve on the Senate Park (McMillan) Commission of 1901–2; Executive Order 14344 names him among the ‘20th-century practitioners’ of classical architecture.

[5] See, for example, Hart’s remarks reposted as ‘On Christians Voting for Donald Trump’ (March 2021).

[6] Executive Order 13967, ‘Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture’ (21 December 2020); revoked by Executive Order 14018 (24 February 2021).

[7] The White House, ‘Making Federal Architecture Beautiful Again’, executive order and fact sheet (28 August 2025).

[8] Daniel Patrick Moynihan, ‘Guiding Principles for Federal Architecture’, in Report to the President by the Ad Hoc Committee on Federal Office Space (Washington, DC, 1962); text reproduced by the U.S. General Services Administration.

[9] Executive Order 14344, ‘Making Federal Architecture Beautiful Again’ (28 August 2025). The order applies to federal courthouses, agency headquarters, all federal public buildings in the National Capital Region and any whose cost exceeds $50 million.

[10] ‘New Data Shows Americans Prefer Classical Architecture for Federal Buildings’, Architectural Record (October 2020), which also reports the opposition of more than 11,000 architects to the draft order.

[11] American Institute of Architects, ‘AIA Statement on Federal Architecture Executive Order’ (2 September 2025).

[12] Executive Order 14344, referring to the General Services Administration’s Design Excellence Program of 1994.

[13] Charles Jencks, ‘The New Paradigm and the New Iconography’, in The Order of Nature: New Science, New Urbanism – New Architecture?, proceedings of a conference held on 20 September 2004 (London: The Prince’s Foundation for the Built Environment, 2006, draft), 46–61, at 52–3. Jencks gives the figures from memory.

[14] Friedrich Nietzsche, Ecce Homo (written 1888, published 1908), final sentence: ‘Dionysus versus the Crucified.’

[15] Jencks, ‘The New Paradigm and the New Iconography’, 56.

[16] Jeff Speck, Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time (New York: Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2012), in the section ‘Attack of the Starchitects’.

[17] David Bentley Hart, ‘The Mirror of the Infinite: Gregory of Nyssa on the Vestigia Trinitatis’, Modern Theology 18:4 (October 2002), 541–61, at 556–7.

[18] Enuma Elish, Tablets IV–VI; see Stephanie Dalley (trans.), Myths from Mesopotamia: Creation, the Flood, Gilgamesh, and Others (Oxford: Oxford University Press, 1989).

[19] Mircea Eliade, The Sacred and the Profane: The Nature of Religion, trans. Willard R. Trask (New York: Harcourt, Brace & World, 1959), ch. 1.

[20] Roger Scruton, The Soul of the World (Princeton: Princeton University Press, 2014), ch. 6, ‘Facing the Earth’, quoting his own novel Perictione in Colophon.

[21] Procopius, Buildings I.1.

[22] The Russian Primary Chronicle, entry for the year 6495 (AD 987).

[23] Jencks, ‘The New Paradigm and the New Iconography’, 58.

[24] Demolition of the East Wing began on 20 October 2025; see contemporary reporting by CNN and PBS NewsHour.

[25] The area affected by the construction of the Centrul Civic is usually given as some 5.9 square kilometres of the historic centre.

[26] The Văcărești Monastery was built between 1716 and 1736; its church was consecrated in 1724. Demolition began on 11 December 1986.

[27] Roger Scruton, An Intelligent Person’s Guide to Modern Culture (South Bend, IN: St Augustine’s Press, 2000), 86.

[28] Léon Krier, The Architecture of Community (Washington, DC: Island Press, 2009).

[29] Camillo Sitte, Der Städtebau nach seinen künstlerischen Grundsätzen (Vienna, 1889); English translation in George R. Collins and Christiane Crasemann Collins, Camillo Sitte: The Birth of Modern City Planning (New York: Rizzoli, 1986).

[30] Scruton, The Soul of the World, ch. 6.

[31] Executive Order 14344, definitions of ‘classical architecture’ and ‘traditional architecture’.

[32] Rose Grayston and Toby Lloyd, The Case for Place: Creating Prosperity through the Economics of Attraction (London: Create Streets Foundation for Karbon Homes, 2023), 18.

[33] Moynihan, ‘Guiding Principles for Federal Architecture’, third principle.

[34] James Howard Kunstler, The Geography of Nowhere: The Rise and Decline of America’s Man-Made Landscape (New York: Simon & Schuster, 1993), 121.

[35] Grayston and Lloyd, The Case for Place, 19–20.

[36] Executive Order 13967, ‘Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture’ (21 December 2020); revoked by Executive Order 14018 (24 February 2021).

[37] Scruton, The Soul of the World, ch. 6.

[38] Quoted in Kunstler, The Geography of Nowhere, 256.

[39] Grayston and Lloyd, The Case for Place, 16, citing Knight Frank, Cost and Value, an appendix to the report of the Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission (2020).

[40] Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky, The Brothers Karamazov, Book III, chapter 3, ‘The Confession of an Ardent Heart. In Verse’.

[41] On the movement’s civic ideals, see William H. Wilson, The City Beautiful Movement (Baltimore: Johns Hopkins University Press, 1989).

[42] Aristotle, Nicomachean Ethics IV.2, 1122a18–1123a33.