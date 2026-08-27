Cayalá means paradise in Cakchiquel.

The older sense of the word is a walled garden: an enclosure in which things are permitted to grow. On that reading, the name is perfection.

Planning began in 2002, when Architectural Firm Estudio Urbano — the practice of married partners Pedro Pablo Godoy and Maria Fernanda Sánchez — invited Léon Krier to join the effort and then persuaded the landowning client to accept a human-scaled traditional vision for the plateau.

Its terms are simple yet exacting:

Small urban blocks; a height limit of three to four stories.

A walkable network of streets and boulevards, in which the pedestrian realm includes vehicular thoroughfares.

Parking underground and out of sight, reached by escalators set into the arcades or into free-standing pavilions that deliver the driver onto the main street. It’s Christopher Alexander’s Pattern 97, executed at civic scale.

Boulevards, streets and squares paved in cobble and flagstone—a surface that tells the driver who the priority is before any sign does.

The abolished curb, and the shared surface allowed by it.

The fabric is regional without quotation marks. Buildings are plastered, with hammered concrete trim and moldings, carried on adapted frames to give robust exterior walls and deep reveals at door and window — a detail that reads as old-world masonry because it is. Balconies are wooden and carry decorative ironwork. Roofs are finished in traditional red Spanish tile.

This is in line with Léon Krier’s vision that building should be “necessarily shaped by geo-climatic conditions and local materials. A regional style represents the culture of forms and techniques suitable for a region, responding to its climate, material, and topographic conditions. Its aesthetic and character should emerge from the infinitely varied, intelligent repetition of a basic, continuously adapted formal and typological inventory.”[i]

The place is built how all civilizations used to build: from the local topography. The stone came from a quarry within carting distance, the tile took its distinct color from the area’s surrounding clay, and the timber from a species that would grow in that rainfall and no other. A place could not help resembling itself. Then we began to build with petroleum products: vinyl, laminate, and particle board— materials without a local origin and incapable of weathering with dignity. Disposable walls for a settlement no longer expecting to be inherited resulted in what’s come to be known as ‘placelessness’.

American films still hunt the distinctive shot: the bridge, the skyline, the one street that survived the building codes, because ‘the geography of nowhere’ is what you get when every place is assembled from the same catalogue of plastics. Photograph the ordinary American mile and try to say whether you are in Virginia, Ohio, California or Florida. Nobody can. Cayalá in contrast, feels like a coherent place: the colonnades along the commercial streets descend from the wooden porticoes of Spanish colonial plazas such as the Parque Central of Antigua Guatemala. They frame the views and shelter shoppers through the rainy season. They are attractive and useful — which is the entire classical position on ornament stated as a covered walk.

Octagonal and rose windows, ornate cornices, pinnacles, wall fountains, wooden latticework and chamfers establish rhythm and alternation along the street wall; the eye receives texture at the speed of walking. The city’s style is not nostalgia or stagecraft but the visible consequence of having built by rules that were abandoned rather than disproved.

Against the disciplined grid three public buildings stand out: the Gran Salón Azaria by Richard Economakis, the Market Tower by Léon Krier, and the Church of Santa María Reina de la Familia by Godoy and Sánchez. Entrusted to different hands, they were designed to be architectural neighbors—variety within unity—the built emblem of a society that happily collaborates. The spatial order follows the clear hierarchy that governed the cities of Spanish America for centuries: a central plaza as civic heart, a gridded street network, monumental sightlines. Axis mundi first; circulation afterward.

The residential quarters follow: Ramblas, Nova, Belesa and Olmos, completed in 2019. Intimately scaled houses of one to three stories, townhouses, and attached condominiums arranged to form streetscapes rather than to sit on lots. Porticoes, loggias and balconies are used to shield against the local climate. Green space and parking are shared between neighbors; wooden doors, gates and screens supplying privacy and visual interest at once.

Lirios provides mixed-use housing near the center. The palacito— a multi-family block composed to read as a single dignified house — met the client’s density and mixed-use zoning requirements while permitting humanly scaled streets. Léon Krier, in The Architecture of Community, describes this design decision as the opposite of functional zoning, which he characterizes as an anti-modern relic of the twentieth century. This design is what we emphasize at The Institute of Sacred Aesthetics: gentle density, with public squares and third spaces designed for people—not cars. In the Cayalá masterplan, buildings were coordinated so that parking runs beneath streets. The result is a compact neighborhood of insulae: small enclaves of multi-story palacitos joined by a pedestrian net of streets and plazas.

In the New City of Cayalá, three miles east of the historic center of Guatemala City, the sidewalk curb was abolished; driver and pedestrian meet on one continuous stone surface and must negotiate by attention rather than by right-of-way. The city has a now-proven traffic innovation where the priority of the person is laid in flagstone. The success of the design is further confirmed in having almost no need for speed limit signs. Krier’s previous design of Poundbury was similarly designed with curving streets to naturally limit speeding. Jan Gehl gave the same argument in Cities for People: when you raise the design speed from walking pace to thirty or sixty miles an hour, every dimension inflates to match.[ii]

Gehl’s deeper complaint is that human scale and vehicular scale are no longer treated as separate disciplines demanding separate judgment. It is now assumed by most city planners that cars be given a certain gradient of space and priority. Yet modern traditional builders and standing old town centers refute the assumption with proof that every city actually receives exactly as much traffic as it makes room for.[iii] In The Geography of Nowhere James Howard Kunstler calls the automobile suburb a catastrophic pattern for human ecology. He explains that where a car is required for ordinary life, a settlement manufactures two classes of person: those who can use their everyday environment and those who cannot. A town that requires a driver’s license to be utilized has disenfranchised a third of its own population and the excluded class are those who can least afford it: persons with disability, children, the elderly, and the poor.[iv]

David Sim in Soft City argues that suburban separation additionally comes with the ruinous expense of civilian time. Travel consumes time that would otherwise be spent on building a richer life—and relationships particularly suffer, as every moment needs to be scheduled (and driven to). He blames a settlement pattern that confiscates time as a “levy on everyone’s affections”.[v] Christopher Alexander supplies the threshold in his book A Pattern Language in Pattern 22: Nine Per Cent Parking which sets a limit on the share of any area that may be surrendered to car parking. Alexander is also a strong advocate of Shielded Parking (Pattern 97) and Small Parking Lots (Pattern 103). He advocates for seven or less cars, preferably screened by greenery or a garden wall.[vi]

In his chapter Getting Nowhere, Roger Scruton agrees that the car and their accompanying infrastructure as the instruments by which settlement is dissolved. He describes the infrastructure as “serving motion at the cost of the settled thing motion was meant to connect.”[vii] Léon Krier in his work The Architecture of Community wrote: “Paradoxically, the art of building roads, vehicles, and communication systems is far more advanced and widespread than the art of making places. The Art of Making Places is the product of intention in art.” The art of building roads has raced far ahead of the art of making places, resulting in a magnificently complicated, unsustainable, (and undesirable) infrastructure and destitute destinations.”[viii]

Neighborliness has a radius, and it is short. Cayalá’s shared courtyards, its shared parking among neighbors at Ramblas, its height limit and its block size are a philosophy in stone.[ix] In Cayalá, Léon Krier implemented his beliefs that “the traditional city should be organized in smaller or larger families of pedestrian-sized integrated urban quarters. They should be limited horizontally and vertically to what a pedestrian can walk comfortably in a routine way. These quarters are of mixed use and mixed income. Their architectural variety is the manifest expression of great functional and social complexity.”[x] Most of what has been built around Cayalá in the last fifty years is gated: walled compounds joined to one another by roads and to nothing else. Cayalá is not gated; its central plaza is open to any citizen who walks into it, and it looks as though it has been welcoming people there for hundreds of years.

Paseo’s colonnaded commercial blocks, Ramblas’s quiet streets, and Lirios’s dense insulae are not price tiers (as they have been accused of) but structural privacy gradients which Christopher Alexander has explained best: “Some people want to live where the action is; others want more isolation. This corresponds to a basic human personality dimension, which could be called the ‘extrovert-introvert’ dimension, or the ‘community loving-privacy loving’ dimension. Those who want the action like being near services, near shops, they like a lively atmosphere outside their houses, and they are happy to have strangers going past their houses all the time. Those who want more isolation like being away from services and shops. …So a neighborhood needs three roughly equal kinds of house: on busy streets, on quiet twisting backwaters, and in between with three matching path types to serve them.[xi]

The test of a city is the flourishing of families and industries within it; therefore, the growing inventory is the proof of success:

More than 1,900 homes; over 33,000 square meters of offices.

A commercial district of more than 260 shops, including 36 restaurants.

Twelve academies and gyms. Seven banks. Four medical centers. A seven-screen cinema.

A university campus, academies for foreign languages, visual arts and martial arts; a pre-school; a hotel, co-working offices.

The United States Embassy on Boulevard Austriaco.

Beyond the last street wall, a 100-acre nature preserve — the countryside within walking distance, which is a pattern in its own right.

All of it sits inside a walkable street network, and Cayalá is now the civic and economic center of Zone 16. The design team’s account of the mechanism deserves quoting as they framed it: daily encounters have become ordinary occurrences, and are “the cornerstones of building community.”[xii] Community is the natural result of a sufficient number of spontaneous meetings, and unplanned meetings require a place where feet, not tires, are the medium of arrival.

The Patron Story

The patron is an important part of the story of this city. Publicly funded development in Guatemala has a bleak history of corruption, which shaped what Godoy and Sánchez were willing to attempt and with whom. What they found was a landowning family whose horizon matched their own. As Sánchez puts it, they were ‘also interested in building something for their children.’ Pedestrian-only zones and an infrastructure budget of this order would have been judged too experimental for most. They became possible because two families did accounting in generations rather than in return schedules. The community-funded church came out of the same soil, and so did the mixed-use buildings. A town is not built by people optimizing for the present. It is built by people who intend to leave an inheritance worthy of their heir.

Honors + Awards

The master plan has taken the honors its adherents would expect: the IMCL Honor Award at Bristol in 2015, for re-establishing a sustainable, safe, mixed-use, pedestrian-oriented environment rooted in Guatemala’s own architectural identity; the Arthur Ross Award from the Institute of Classical Architecture in New York in 2016; the Acanthus Awards and the Acanthus Award of Areté; the CNU Charter Award in 2021.

The consequential recognition came from City Hall. Mayor Ricardo Quiñónez Lemus announced plans to “implement the Cayalá effect” in the city’s troubled districts — pedestrian neighborhoods, a mix of uses, and the local, more resilient economies that follow from both.[xiii]

Cayalá began as a wealthy client’s extension of a capital; its claim on history rests on whether the principles hold where the client is poor. Estudio Urbano’s own portfolio suggests they believe it: low-income housing, restorations of historic town centers, new communities from the ground up, and sacred buildings — Holy Mary Queen of the Family at Cayalá, and the Chapel of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Mexico, designed with Krier.[xiv]

Estudio Urbano’s governing conviction is stated in the vocabulary of INTBAU, of which both are members: humane and harmonious buildings and places that respect local traditions, on the argument that tradition preserves identity and counteracts social alienation, and that traditional building holds a balance with nature and society worked out across many generations. The organization’s motto is a complete urban theory in eight words — ‘building a world where everyone loves where they live.’[xv]

Placemaking research now measures belonging along four dimensions: whether people feel welcomed, accepted, supported, needed. Cayalá’s contribution is to demonstrate that these are not attitudes to be cultivated by programming after the concrete has cured but values to be produced or prevented by the plan.

A curbless street produces attention.

A colonnade produces shelter, and therefore lingering.

A three-story height limit produces a street a child can be called down to from a window.

An underground garage produces a threshold where a surface lot would have produced a void.

Modern building acts as though beauty is a luxury to be added if the budget permits with the real work of building being engineering, circulation and yield. Cayalá stands against this doctrine as a matter of public record. Estudio Urbano’s insistence on natural materials, natural ventilation and light, and reduced dependence on the automobile has produced benefits that extend far beyond aesthetics: healthier residents, more durable buildings, and a stronger local economy. These were never separate aims, but different expressions of the same underlying design philosophy. They were one good, called settlement, which the twentieth century took apart into departments and forgot how to reassemble. The stones at Cayalá remember. That is why a city finished this century looks like it has been loved for generations, and why a child there can feel at home while they walk back to their house.

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Credits

Master Plan: Léon Krier and Estudio Urbano

Architecture: Léon Krier, Arq. Pedro Pablo Godoy Barrios, Arq. María Sánchez, Richard Economakis, Estudio Urbano

Landscape Design: Marc Landers

Planning: Grupo Cayalá

Developer: Grupo Cayalá

General Contractor: Grupo Cayalá

[i] Krier, Léon. The Architecture of Community. Washington, DC: Island Press, 2009, 52

[ii] Gehl, Jan. Cities for People. Washington, DC: Island Press, 2010.

[iii] Gehl, Jan. Cities for People. Washington, DC: Island Press, 2010.

[iv] Kunstler, James Howard. The Geography of Nowhere: The Rise and Decline of America’s Man-Made Landscape. New York: Simon & Schuster, 1993.

[v] Sim, David. Soft City: Building Density for Everyday Life. Washington, DC: Island Press, 2019.

[vi] Alexander, Christopher, Sara Ishikawa, and Murray Silverstein. A Pattern Language: Towns, Buildings, Construction. New York: Oxford University Press, 1977. — Patterns 22, 36, 37, 97, 103.

[vii] Scruton, Roger. The Classical Vernacular: Architectural Principles in an Age of Nihilism. Manchester: Carcanet, 1994. — Chs. 7 and 10.

[viii] Krier, Léon. The Architecture of Community. Washington, DC: Island Press, 2009, xxi.

[ix] Gans, Herbert J. The Levittowners: Ways of Life and Politics in a New Suburban Community. New York: Pantheon, 1967.

[x] Krier, Léon. The Architecture of Community. Washington, DC: Island Press, 2009, P293

[xi]Alexander, Christopher, Sara Ishikawa, and Murray Silverstein. A Pattern Language: Towns, Buildings, Construction. New York: Oxford University Press, 1977. — Pattern 36, “Degrees of Publicness”

[xii] Steuteville, Robert. “The Cayalá Effect in Guatemala City.” Public Square: A CNU Journal, Congress for the New Urbanism, May 17, 2021.

[xiii] Robert Steuteville, “The Cayalá Effect in Guatemala City,” Public Square: A CNU Journal, May 17, 2021.

[xiv] Sánchez, María, Pedro Pablo Godoy, and Léon Krier. “Ciudad Cayalá, a New Extension of Guatemala City.” Journal of Traditional Building, Architecture and Urbanism, no. 2 (2021): 126–137. DOI: 10.51303/jtbau.vi2.506.

[xv] https://www.intbau.org/