Institute of Sacred Aesthetics

Institute of Sacred Aesthetics

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Kyle Young's avatar
Kyle Young
Aug 27

They forgot to bring nature into the city. Where are the trees? Where are the parks? Where are the community gardens? Where does their food come from? What happens to all the rain water runoff? Where are the permaculture aspects? Where are the krofting aspects? This city presents a very narrow view of what life is about.

These are the problems that arise when a city is designed around some elitist wet dream of how to control people.

https://secularheretic.substack.com/p/a-compendium-of-resources-on-natural

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