Institute of Sacred Aesthetics

Institute of Sacred Aesthetics

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Robert Skappel's avatar
Robert Skappel
Jun 21

Thank you so much Stephani for describing so eloquently, the blatantly

obvious outcomes of our fall from Grace !

We build huge edifices to GOD but forget to dive deeply into our hearts !

Right now, we are being given the opportunity to reconnect with Source

& establish a new paradigm for life on our beautiful Mother Earth !

By the Grace of GOD we are being liberated from slavery & programming,

so that we can bring back organic life & magnify our appreciation of

sacred geometry in all that we create, as sovereign sons & daughters of GOD !

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Laila Thaw's avatar
Laila Thaw
8d

This is incredible.

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