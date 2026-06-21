“Late have I loved you, Beauty so ancient and so new.”

— Augustine, Confessions

A Question

When did a building last make you feel that the world was good? Not comfortable, not efficiently served — good: ordered, luminous, built to the measure of a human soul. If the honest answer is hard to come by, that difficulty is the subject of this essay.

We have been taught to treat beauty as a matter of taste, which is a way of saying a matter of no consequence: your preference against mine, with nothing at stake but decoration. It is among the most expensive errors a civilization has ever made.

For most of Western history, and for the whole of the Christian East, beauty was not taste. It was a property of being itself — one of the three transcendental names, the true, the good, and the beautiful, under which reality discloses its source. On that older account, a beautiful city is not merely pleasant. It is, in a strict sense, telling the truth.

The modern world kept the engineering and discarded the doctrine. We can raise a tower a third of a mile into the sky and cannot say why the street beneath it should be worth walking.

We have never been richer; we have never built worse.

That paradox is not an accident of budgets. It is the visible residue of a forgotten metaphysics.

The Doctrine They Lost

The doctrine we discarded was worked out most fully not in the West but in the East. An early Christian writer the whole Church received under the name of Dionysius dared to call God not merely good but the Beautiful — and to hear, in the Greek word for beauty, the word for calling: beauty is the summons by which the divine peaks into creation and draws it home. Maximus the Confessor read the church building as a working model of the cosmos. And Gregory Palamas, on Mount Athos, insisted that the light the apostles saw break from Christ on Mount Tabor was no metaphor but real, uncreated light, and that it is available still — in the liturgy, in the icon, in a soul made transparent enough to bear it.[1] This is not pious vagueness; it is a precise claim: that matter can become a window, that gold and stone and pigment can carry what they cannot contain.

The Incarnation makes the claim concrete, and lays down the first law of building. The Word was made flesh: the infinite accepted a face, a stature, the proportions of a carpenter’s shop and a fishing boat.

God chose human scale.

A city that refuses human scale therefore refuses something larger than a zoning code; the tower that dwarfs the man at its foot is making a theological assertion — that human measure does not finally matter. Hans Urs von Balthasar spent seven volumes restoring to the modern mind what was mislaid: that beauty is the form in which truth and goodness become visible and lovable, and that a culture which expels the beautiful does not thereby become neutral. The beautiful does not vanish when it is banished. It migrates, and it turns.[2]

The East kept one thing more that the West reasoned away: the icon, and the icon-painter as ascetic. Andrei Rublev’s Trinity — three angels at a table, bound in a circle of mutual deference, each inclining toward the others — is the most exact image of beauty as peace that Christian art has produced. Not the beauty of the conqueror but of the self-giving, of persons who exist by making room for one another. Six centuries later Andrei Tarkovsky made a film about its painter and treated the painter’s long vow of silence and his recovered power to create as a single act, as if to say that beauty is not seized from the world by force but wrung from the artist’s own purification.[3] The East never tore the beautiful loose from the holy. That refusal is its standing gift to a West that performed the surgery and has been the poorer for it ever since.

Byzantium After Byzantium

The supreme argument for beauty is not a text but a building. When Justinian completed Hagia Sophia in 537, he declared that he had surpassed Solomon, and for once the boast fell short of the fact. Forty windows ring the base of the dome, and the light pouring through them dissolves the masonry, so that a weight of stone seems to hang from heaven on a chain of light. The building was made to be entered by the whole body — eye, ear, the drift of incense — a single sustained argument that the world is shot through with a glory it cannot itself produce.[4] It is the most persuasive sentence the Christian imagination has ever spoken in stone.

When the City fell in 1453 the argument did not die. It traveled. The Greek scholars climbed into boats with their manuscripts; Bessarion willed his library to Venice; Florence learned again to read Plato as a teacher rather than a relic. Ex oriente lux — the light comes from the East — is not a motto but a description of how civilization has in fact moved. It crossed the water to Brunelleschi’s dome, raised in open conversation with Hagia Sophia, and to San Marco, a Byzantine church the Venetians made their own.

It traveled north as well. The Romanian historian Nicolae Iorga gave the movement its name: Byzance après Byzance, Byzantium after Byzantium — the claim that the fall of the City displaced the Byzantine project rather than ending it, and that it took root in the Carpathian principalities.[5] Stephen the Great built a church after each victory over the Ottomans, not as a trophy but as an argument: that the civilization under the sword was not a mere arrangement of power but a wager about the structure of reality.

His successors painted the outside of their monasteries — Voroneț, Sucevița, Moldovița — with the whole drama of salvation, legible to the illiterate shepherd across the meadow, in a blue the painters chose because it was the color of the uncreated light. The church did not wait to be entered. It preached from the hillside.[6] These were poor and encircled principalities, and they built things that have outlasted every empire that thought them provincial.

None of this is foreign to America; it is America’s own buried inheritance. The men who built the Republic’s most dignified rooms knew exactly what they were doing. The City Beautiful movement argued, against the grain of a commercial republic, that splendor in the public realm is a democratic entitlement — that the citizen of Chicago deserved what the subject of a Medici had received. Ralph Adams Cram built cathedrals on the conviction that Gothic is not a style but a theology in stone. Notre Dame University still trains architects in the classical tradition, and the Driehaus Prize — endowed by a Catholic investor who grasped that the problem was never money but doctrine — has spent two decades rebuilding the pipeline that modernism demolished.[7] The American case for beauty is not nostalgia but the most generous thing the country ever said about itself: that a free people should not be housed in contempt.

The Managed Ugliness

What replaced this inheritance deserves to be named precisely, because vagueness lets the responsible parties slip away. The agent is not a cabal and not a single ideology but a habit of mind — call it the managerial temper — that treats the city as a logistics problem and the human being as a unit to be processed efficiently and stored economically. It appeared on the left as the socialist housing block, scaled for the collective and the state. It appears under every flag as the curtain wall that mirrors nothing but its own blankness and the arterial road driven through a neighborhood like a wound. Its premise is that beauty is subjective, which conveniently means it can be value-engineered out of the budget. Its result is uniform across every political system that has adopted it: places that human beings leave as soon as they can afford to.

That flight is not a matter of taste, and here the old intuition is beginning to meet hard evidence. A growing body of work in environmental psychology and neuro-aesthetics associates the monotonous, low-information surfaces of much modern building with measurable stress, and the layered complexity of traditional environments with its relief.

The mathematician Nikos Salingaros has argued for years that the preference for traditional urban form is not nostalgia but biology — that human perception evolved to inhabit a world organized at every scale, and registers its absence as low-grade, constant alarm.[8] The cathedral was right about the body before the laboratory thought to check.

The verdict deserves to be stated plainly: ugliness, deliberately and systematically produced, is a form of civic violence. It is the daily, wordless instruction to everyone who passes, that no one cared enough to make this place fit for a human soul. A graffiti tag is not vandalism upon a beautiful wall; it is the human hunger for mark and meaning — which beauty would have answered — turned destructive against a surface that was never built to be loved. No one defaces Hagia Sophia. We deface the parking structure, because the parking structure defaced us first.

The Mind of Christ

This finally concerns the only people who can change it: those who hold capital and office — the patrons, the builders, the legislators who will decide what the next half-century looks like, for more will be built in the coming twenty-five years than in the previous hundred. To them, this is truth no consultant will say across the table: You have the money. You do not have the doctrine. You have retained the celebrated architect and the planning firm with the seductive renderings, and the thing rising under your name will be competent, safe, and forgotten. That is not a failure of budget. It is a failure of formation.

Consider what the makers of beautiful things have always shared, across every creed and age. The masons who raised the cathedrals labored on facades they would not live to see crowned, and finished the backs of figures set ninety feet up, where no eye would ever reach them. The icon painters of the East signed nothing. Self-forgetfulness is not incidental to beautiful work; it is its precondition. The ego is the enemy of the beautiful, because the beautiful asks the maker to serve something he did not invent and will not outlive — and any honest builder, of any faith or none, has felt the demand.

Christianity gives that demand its name, and presses it further than any method can. Let this mind be in you, Paul wrote, which was also in Christ Jesus — the mind that, being in the form of God, did not grasp at it, but emptied itself and took the form of a servant. We have the mind of Christ, he tells the Corinthians, or we have nothing worth saying.[9] The patron who acquires that mind builds differently, because he builds from a different root: not a monument to himself but an act of custody; not to be seen, but to serve; with the self-forgetfulness that is the precondition of every beautiful thing ever made. The saints of the East understood this better than our strategy memoranda do. Saint Silouan, the unlettered Russian peasant who became the great elder of Mount Athos in the last century, was given one terrible sentence to live by — keep thy mind in hell, and despair not — and out of that descent came a serenity that men still cross the world to find. The beautiful is built from that interior place, what the Apostle Peter called the hidden man of the heart, or it is not built at all.[10] Tarkovsky knew it. At the end of his life, exiled and ill, he filmed a man carrying a lit candle the length of an empty pool, slowly, shielding the small flame with his hand — the whole meaning of a life reduced to not letting the light go out.[11] That is the posture this moment asks of anyone entrusted with power: carry the flame across the empty place, and do not let it gutter.

From that interior recovery three public duties follow—each is concrete. Acquire the doctrine. Beauty has a grammar — proportion, scale, the mediation of light, the orientation of space toward something higher than itself — and it can be learned, as the Medici learned it and as Charles III learned it across thirty mocked and finally vindicated years at Poundbury.[12] A patron who cannot say why a building is good will be overruled by everyone he hires who can say, fluently, why it should be cheap. Formation is not an ornament on the budget; it is the single input that decides whether the rest of the budget is squandered.

Build at human scale, and let one test govern the others. The most rigorous standard for a public space is also the simplest: would a mother freely bring her small child there and stay? She is the user who does not lie. The developer’s brochure lies; the awards jury lies; the mother who never comes back to the windswept plaza is telling the precise truth. Build the street, the square, the school, and the church to the scale of the child who must look up at them, and most of the doctrine takes care of itself.

And clothe the common life in forms worthy of what it serves. The same impulse that drapes public life in deliberate drabness — the committee room with its fluorescent glare and its carpet the color of compromise — is the impulse that raises the faceless tower. To put on Christ, in Paul’s phrase, is first an interior investiture, the wedding garment of the parable; but it has always shown outwardly too, in the vesture of the liturgy and in the bearing of a people who decline to present themselves to God, or to one another, in the uniform of the warehouse.[13] A leader who has acquired the mind of Christ will not consent to govern, worship, and build in surroundings that announce that nothing here is worth honoring. He will see that the garment, the room, the street, and the skyline are continuous — that each of them either confesses the dignity of the person made in God’s image, or denies it.

Build Worthy of the Light

There is a temptation, in an argument like this, to end in thunder. The subject forbids it. The light that pours through the forty windows of Hagia Sophia, that falls each evening on the carved stone of the Moldavian monasteries, that Rublev set down in pigment and Tarkovsky shielded with a trembling hand — that light is not ours. We did not make it. We cannot manufacture it, and that is the final rebuke to the managerial dream, which supposes that everything worth having can be engineered. The light can only be received, and then honored or refused. A civilization is, in the end, the sum of what it builds to catch it.

We have spent seventy years building to refuse it, and we are tired. The exhaustion is itself a kind of hope, because it is the body of a civilization remembering what it was made for. The recovery will not arrive in another report. It will come through particular people — an architect who declines the blank facade, a mayor who restores the square instead of paving it, a patron who funds the beautiful church that will teach a whole town to see, a father who carries a small child into a luminous room and says, without a word, you are worth this. The light comes from the East, as it always has. It asks only to be received, and to be built worthy of.

Late have we loved it, beauty so ancient and so new. The question is whether we are still in time. We are — but only if those who hold the means will stop managing and start building: with the mind of Christ, and worthy of the light.

— Mihail Neamțu, Ph.D., & Stephanie Lind

FOR THE INSTITUTE FOR SACRED AESTHETICS

[1] Dionysius the Areopagite, On the Divine Names IV; Maximus the Confessor, Mystagogia; Gregory Palamas, Triads in Defence of the Holy Hesychasts, on the uncreated light of Tabor and the distinction of essence and energies.

[2] Hans Urs von Balthasar, The Glory of the Lord: A Theological Aesthetics, vol. I (Herrlichkeit, 1961). The remark that banished beauty turns “demonic” is his.

[3] Andrei Rublev, The Trinity (Tretyakov Gallery, c. 1411/1425–27); Andrei Tarkovsky, Andrei Rublev (1966).

[4] Procopius, Buildings I.i; and Bissera V. Pentcheva, “Hagia Sophia and Multisensory Aesthetics,” Gesta 50, no. 2 (2011): 93–111.

[5] Nicolae Iorga, Byzance après Byzance (Bucharest, 1935).

[6] On the exterior frescoes of Voroneț, Sucevița, and Moldovița as a public theology and on the “Voroneț blue,” see the analyses of Anca Vasiliu and Sorin Dumitrescu.

[7] On the American line, see Henry Hope Reed, The Golden City (1959); Ralph Adams Cram, The Substance of Gothic (1917); and the Richard H. Driehaus Prize at the University of Notre Dame (est. 2003).

[8] Nikos A. Salingaros, A Theory of Architecture (2006) and Unified Architectural Theory (2013); for the wider evidence on environment and stress, cf. the restorative-environments research associated with Roger S. Ulrich and the emerging field of neuro-aesthetics. The literature warrants caution, not certainty; it confirms an old intuition rather than replacing judgment.

[9] Philippians 2:5–7; 1 Corinthians 2:16.

[10] Archimandrite Sophrony (Sakharov), Saint Silouan the Athonite, for the elder’s words, “Keep thy mind in hell, and despair not”; the phrase “the hidden man of the heart” is from 1 Peter 3:4, the text expounded in Archimandrite Zacharias, The Hidden Man of the Heart.

[11] Andrei Tarkovsky, Nostalghia (1983); the candle is carried across the drained pool of the Bagno Vignoni.

[12] On Poundbury, designed with Léon Krier for the then-Prince of Wales, and on Roger Scruton’s chairmanship of the Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission (2019–20), see Scruton, The Aesthetics of Architecture (1979) and Beauty (2009).

[13] Galatians 3:27; the wedding garment, Matthew 22:11–14.